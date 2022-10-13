ELIZABETHTOWN — Sheriff McVicker introduced the newest addition to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 10.

The new victim-centered interview room is the first of its kind in the region and will provide a space for victims of violent crimes to share their stories whilst feeling both physically and emotionally safe.

Tracy Matheson, the founder of Project Beloved, was behind the idea for these rooms. Project Beloved is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that strives to educate, advocate, and collaborate to change the conversation surrounding sexual assault in a way that empowers survivors to find their voices and seek justice.

Matheson created the non-profit after her own daughter was a victim of sexual assault and homicide in 2017.

The new interview room was designed and created at no cost to taxpayers as the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was able to secure a grant from Humanizing the Bridge. They also received generous donations from Families First, Inc. and Cox Furniture Warehouse which helped bring the interview room to fruition.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence has released statistics that state “35.2% of North Carolina women and 30.3% of North Carolina men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.”

Many victims do not report their experiences to the police for multiple reasons including fear of victim-blaming, retaliation by their abuser, and having to relive their trauma while sharing their story.

Sheriff McVicker expressed his understanding of the increasing need for trauma-informed responses during investigations, as well as the desire that all victims feel safe and supported.

The goal of the Sheriff’s Office is for the new victim-centered interview room to make the process of maneuvering and sharing their trauma as comfortable as possible for survivors.