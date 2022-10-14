Clarkton school is selling trees to be planted throughout the community in an effort to compensate for their school’s energy usage.

CLARKTON — With a noble and ambitious goal of compensating for their school’s energy usage, Clarkton School of Discovery’s Student Government Association (SGA) is partnering with Tree-Plenish to plan a tree-planting event.

Their objective is to sell saplings to community members with each sapling costing $5, but are also hoping to offer free saplings with the help of sponsors and donations. For each $5 contribution, the SGA will provide one free sapling to be planted in the community.

Saplings will come as bare-root saplings which means they are not grown in a top and therefore will not have any soil surrounding their roots. They remain dormant until planted and will typically bloom after four to six weeks.

Three different species of trees will be offered to patrons: American Sycamore, Red Maple, and Live Oak.

Clarkton School of Discovery aims to plant 440 saplings to replace 528 tons of carbon in order to achieve their 2022-2023 goal of being more environmentally conscious. As trees grow, they remove carbon dioxide from the air and release oxygen, so not only will achieving their goal supplement the school’s energy use, but it can also help improve air quality throughout Bladen County.

Saplings can be ordered through Feb. 25, 2023, and will be distributed the following month on March 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. You may pick your tree up or opt to have it planted in your yard by volunteers.

There are several levels of sponsorship available with increasing benefits based on the amount contributed. For more information, contact vsbridgers@bladen.k12.nc.us or visit tpevents.org/school/3080 to volunteer or place your order.