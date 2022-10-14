ELIZABETHTOWN — A woman was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center after being attacked by dogs on Oct. 11.

Yulonda Lewis, 57 of Elizabethtown, was attacked by two pit bulls around noon while attempting to approach a house on Martin Luther King Drive and knock on the door.

Captain Daniel Clark with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Elizabethtown Police officers, responded to the call and acted quickly in an attempt to save the life of Lewis.

Capt. Clark has six years of experience as an Army combat medic, and his training served him well in navigating the situation despite how fast everything happened.

Law enforcement attempted to get the dogs to back off by deploying pepper spray, but it was ineffective. Officers were then forced to shoot one of the dogs as it refused to cease its attack. The dog was killed.

After the arrival of another officer, the other dog began to charge toward them. Law enforcement made the quick decision to shoot the charging dog to neutralize any further threat. The dog was wounded but survived. It is now being held with Bladen County Animal Services (BCAS).

BCAS will determine the fate of the wounded dog through an evaluation of its temperament. If the dog is considered to be a violent threat to the public, it will be euthanized. Resident safety is a top priority after the traumatic attack suffered by Lewis.

Lewis remains in critical condition at this time.

Bladen County does not currently have any dangerous dog laws, but North Carolina has statutes in place that state: “The owner of a dangerous dog that attacks a person and causes physical injuries requiring medical treatment in excess of one hundred dollars ($100.00) shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.”

It is anyone’s guess how this tragic incident will affect town laws, but it is likely to be discussed at the next Town Council meeting on the first Monday of November at 7 p.m.

This story is still developing.