JC Lyle, WARM Executive Director, cuts the ribbon for the Bladen County office surrounded by members of the Chamber of Commerce and other WARM team members.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A ribbon-cutting was held yesterday for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM).

The ceremony took place at the Small Business Incubator in Elizabethtown.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomed WARM to the community and expressed her thanks for the work they do to keep families in their homes.

WARM Executive Director, JC Lyle, talked about how pleased she is to have a branch in Bladen County as it used to be part of the original service area.

The mission of WARM is to repair, rebuild, and make homes accessible for those who need home repairs but are struggling to make ends meet.

The Bladen County branch on WARM has already received 13 applications for their services and have had several volunteers sign up.

For more information, visit warmnc.org.