DURHAM — In-state rivals UNC Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils went toe-to-toe in an ACC Conference matchup resulting in a 38-35 UNC victory. The Tar Heels made the 8-mile trip to Wallace Wade Stadium with winning momentum as the Blue Devils were trying to get their season back on track. Sophomore Noah Burnette sent a field goal through the uprights to draw first blood in the rivalry. The Blue Devils offense put together a positive 8-play drive that resulted in junior running back Jordan Waters’ powering the ball in from 2 yds out to give his team the lead after a few minutes of play.

Freshman quarterback Drake Maye connected with his tight end Kamari Morales to make the score 10-7 with 4:38 left in the 1st quarter. The Blue Devils sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard found an opening in the Tar Heels’ defense to complete a 74 yd touchdown run to make the score 14-10 with 5 minutes left in the half. UNC would cough the ball back to their opponents on the next possession and the Blue Devils take advantage with another touchdown to make the game 21-10. The Tar Heels offense will make amends for their past mistake and close the 1st half with a Maye 4 yd touchdown pass to Caleb Hood.

The excitement continued into the 3rd quarter when the Tar Heels capitalized on a long drive to snatch back the lead at 24-21. Duke failed to find an answer and would allow the Tar Heels to score once more to extend their lead to 10 with 3 minutes left in the quarter. The Blue Devils failed to convert on 4-down territory but a missed field goal from the Tar Heels spared them from falling behind more.

Leonard will go to connect with his redshirt freshman wideout Sahmir Hagans from 20 yds out to shrink the gap between the two teams to start the final quarter. The Tar Heels would punt their next possession giving the home team the opportunity to jump in front. Waters runs the ball for 38 yds to get the Blue Devils back in the lead at 35-31. Maye felt the pressure in the pocket and the Blue Devils were rewarded with a forced fumble with 7:32 left on the clock.

Duke looked to extend their fragile lead but missed the 43 yd field goal allowing their rivals to have hope. The Tar Heels put together a positive drive to march down the field on a tired Blue Devils defense. Maye would eventually find his senior receiver Antoine Green to get UNC back in the lead with 16 seconds remaining. A desperate Duke team tried to salvage something in the final seconds but an interception would end the game at 38-35.