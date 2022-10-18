Oct. 22

• Cars, Coffee, and Croissants will take place at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in Elizabethtown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come show off your classic car or bike!

• The Jones Lake Fall Festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jones Lake State Park. It will be a fun day of games, firetrucks, treats, and candy, and a hayride!

• Elizabethtown Veterinary Hospital is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring your kids (even the fuzzy ones) and grab some candy!

• United Methodist Church will host a yard sale in the Activity Building from 7 a.m. to noon. UMC is located in Elizabethtown at 901 W. Broad Street.

Oct. 25

• The Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library System will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for area children. There will be decorated vehicles with plenty of treats to give away.

Oct. 27-30

• The Festival of Wreaths will take place at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown and will feature wreaths created by professionals and local businesses. The wreaths will be on display for mobile auction. 100% of the profits will go to Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM).

Oct. 29

• The Beast of Bladenboro festival will be held in downtown Bladenboro. There will be live music, a costume contest, food trucks, craft vendors, and more. Sponsored by the Boost the ‘Boro Committee. For information, go to www.boosttheboro.org/

Oct. 31

• Trick or Treating for the Towns of Elizabethtown and White Lake will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Contact Terri Dennison at tdennison@elizabethtownnc.org for more information.

• Foundation Church and several other businesses will host Tent or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will take place on Corporate Drive, right off of HWY 87 Bypass and MLK Drive. Concessions will be available for purchase and all proceeds will benefit the Foundation Church building fund.

Nov. 4-5

• Pork & Beats Festival at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown. For information, go to www.elizabethtownnc.org

Nov. 5

• Cape Fear Win Run Turkey Trot 5k will take place at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you enjoy running, walking, or wine, this race is for you! This event starts and finishes at Cape Fear Winery and features a beautiful 2 lap route through Greene’s Lake Conservation Park. Charity Partner- Proceeds from this event benefit the Game and Fish Association. Please consider making a donation.

Nov. 6

• Several businesses of downtown Elizabethtown will host their Christmas Open House from 1 to 6 p.m. Yia Yia’s Gifts and More, Smellie Bloomers, Sassy Chick, and Sweeter than Honey will be in attendance to kick off the holiday season!

• Traxx Christmas Open House will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. at Traxx Chic Vintiques in Clarkton. There will be hors d’oeuvres, giveaways, and much more! Santa will make his arrival from 2 to 4 p.m. and Fairy Hair will be there from 1 to 6:00 p.m.! Come out for incredible deals, good food, and fellowship!

Nov. 11-13

• Whimsical Florists and Gifts hosts their 3rd Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show. Vendors will be present. Get an early jump on your Christmas shopping from 9 a.m. on Friday to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Nov. 26-27, Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-23

• The Lu Mil Festival of Lights will take place at Lu Mil Vineyard in Elizabethtown. There will be a drive-thru light display, free photos with Santa, food, “on the farm” kiddie land, and a candy and gift shop.

Nov. 26

• Christmas at the Farmer’s Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market. Local merchants and chamber members can register to set up. There will be live music. See the Chamber website for more information.

Nov. 27

•Santa will be having breakfast at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. He has made time in his busy schedule to be available for photos and listen to all the kids’ wish lists. Children will also be able to create a one-of-a-kind frame for their photo. Breakfast includes pancakes, french toast sticks, scrambled eggs, and sausage links.

•The Elizabethtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.