ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that, in honor of the 250th anniversary of Elizabethtown, the theme of this year’s Annual Christmas Parade will be “Christmas Past, Present & Future”.

The Parade will take place on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. in Elizabethtown’s Downtown District.

Businesses, organizations, families, and individuals are encouraged to enter a float based on the theme for this year. The float that best reflects “Christmas Past, Present, and Future” will be named “Best in Show”.

Floats can be made on any type of trailer and must be pulled by a vehicle. The floats will be judged from the grandstand and performance area that will be set up in front of Leinwands on West Broad Street.

The Parade will travel west on Broad Street from the Elizabethtown Town Hall, make a turn onto Poplar Street, and end at Swanzy Street.

Immediately following the parade, there will be a tree-lighting ceremony at the Bladen County Courthouse.