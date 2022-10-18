Bladenboro — The Town of Bladenboro has announced that it will hold trick-or-treat festivities on Monday, Oct. 31.

It is important to stay vigilant during Halloween activities to ensure the safety of children, families, and motorists who may be passing through.

Bladenboro trick-or-treating will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult and children aged nine and younger should be accompanied to the door.

A curfew will be in effect following the festivities. All youths from the ages of 13 to adult ages will have a curfew beginning at 10:30 p.m. and concluding at 6 a.m. the following morning. All children under the age of 13 will have a curfew from 9:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the next day.

For more information, visit bladenboronc.org.