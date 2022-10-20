LUMBERTON — Drivers in the greater Bladen County area saw a jump in gas prices over the weekend with the average price of a gallon of gas climbing from $3.29 to $3.39. Gas was slightly cheaper in Elizabethtown, where the average price was $3.41 per gallon on Monday morning.

Since bottoming out at $3.13 in mid-September, the average price of gas has seen a slow-but- steady increase. And, industry experts said Monday that prices will continue to climb for the foreseeable future.

The national average rose 20.6 cents from a month ago and 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to information provided by GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“At the same time, diesel prices have soared,” De Haan said. “We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance.”

Additionally, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere, according to De Haan.

“Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher,” De Haan said.

In a statement from AAA, Andrew Grow, manager of AAA Public Relations stated that as the demand for gas has declined, recession fears are weighing down oil market expectations.

“Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward,” Gross stated. “If demand continues to drop coupled with a slide in oil prices, drivers could see increases in prices at the pump start to slow and even come down through the week.

OIL PRICES

For the second straight week after OPEC+’s decision to trim oil production quotas, oil prices have remained under selling pressure, according to information from GasBuddy.

In early trade, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 79 cents to $84.82 per barrel, falling from last Monday’s $92.16 fetch. Brent crude was also seeing losses, down 52 cents in early Monday trade to $91.11 per barrel, off from last Monday’s $97.32 start.

Recession fears continue to mount as well as worse-than-expected jobs data, pushing the world’s largest economy to the brink of a more prolonged slowdown, pushing oil lower, according to GasBuddy.

On the other side, China slowly re-opening their economy is limiting the potential downside to oil.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by seven rigs to 769, and was 226 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was up one rig to 216, and was 48 rigs higher than a year ago.

OIL AND REFINED PRODUCTS

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, oil supplies last week surged nearly 10 million barrels as the SPR fell by some 7.7 million barrels to continued multi-decade lows, according to GasBuddy.

Refined products inventories were mixed, with gasoline inventories up 2 million barrels, or some 8% below the five year average for this time of year, while distillate inventories fell 4.9 million barrels and stood some 23% below the five year average for this time of year, to extremely low levels.

Refinery utilization fell 1.4% last week to just under 90%, while gasoline production fell to 9.2 million barrels per day and distillate production fell to 4.9 million barrels. Implied gasoline demand, which had surged last week well above GasBuddy indicators, plunged nearly 1.2 million barrels per day to 8.28 million. Total petroleum inventories, including the SPR, now stand down nearly 12% from a year ago.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.39 per gallon, up 10 cents versus last week, followed by $3.49, $3.59, $3.29 and $3.99 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The states with the lowest average prices: Georgia ($3.22), Texas ($3.26) and Mississippi ($3.31).

The states with the highest average prices: California ($5.97), Alaska ($5.41) and Oregon ($5.30).