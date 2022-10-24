WHITEVILLE — Baldwin Woods Gynecology has partnered with Columbus Regional Healthcare System and will become Baldwin Woods OB/GYN Women’s Advanced Health & Wellness as of Jan. 2, 2023.

Patients of the current practice will still receive the personal healthcare they always have. However, it will be in a new location, and new patients will be welcome.

Joining the new office location will be Dr. Wheatley, Dr. Kindschuh, and Kay Jordan, OGNPC, along with two additional OB/GYNs, Dr. Sarah Gore and Dr. Amanda LaBenne, and Kayla Turner, NP-C. an additional nurse practitioner.

After providing excellent care to many patients throughout her career, Dr. Martyn Woleben will be retiring from Baldwin Woods Gynecology as of Jan. 2023.

Neither Dr. Wheatley nor Dr. Kindschuh is retiring as both plan to continue their respective gynecologic practices.

Dr. Kindschuh will no longer see obstetrical patients in the office but will continue to deliver babies on call.

Along with Dr. Gore and Dr. LaBenne, all physicians are experienced, robotically trained surgeons, and will perform gynecologic surgery at Columbus Regional Healthcare System.

This new partnership with Columbus Regional Healthcare System is advantageous for both company and community as it provides Baldwin Woods Gynecology with the necessary space for additional providers, which in turn increases access for patients and reduced wait times.

Baldwin Woods OB/GYN says they plan to continue their commitment to both quality and personal care and look forward to the growth of Women’s Health Services for our community.

Their new location is 221 Jefferson St.