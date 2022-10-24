ELIZABETHTOWN — The NC Cooperative Extension in Bladen County will be offering the Safe Plates for Food Managers Training Program on Nov. 2-4.

Safe Plates for Food Managers is a food safety training course developed by North Carolina State University.

This program prepares managers to take and pass the American National Standards Institution (ANSI) approved Food Protection Manager Certification, which satisfies the FDA Model Food Code requirement for a Certified Food Protection Manager. The certification is honored throughout the country and is good for five years.

Safe Plates for Food Managers ensure that those who complete their program are equipped to create and uphold a work environment that minimizes food safety risks through open communication, and best and thoughtful practice.

The training and exam will both take place at the Bladen County NC Cooperative Extension Office located at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

The registration fee is $125 and covers the cost of the course materials and exam.

The deadline for registration is Oct. 27.

For more information or to obtain a registration form, contact Krista Johnson, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, at krista_johnson@ncsu.edu or 910-862-4591.