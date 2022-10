Bladen Early College High School has released its list of students who made the Honor Roll this quarter. students can earn A or A/B Honor Roll by either earning all As on their report card or all As and Bs, respectively. Students make the Superintendent’s List when their grade in each class for that quarter is an A+.

In addition to a high school diploma, students who attend Bladen Early College High School earn their Associate’s Degree when they graduate.

Superintendent’s List

Josue Cruz, Joshua Knuth, Josiah Lucero, Franklin Pait

A Honor Roll

Trinity Bedsole, Jayden Dew, Jenna Dove, Joah Feight, Charity Highsmith-Lanier, Matthew Humphries, Isaiah Loftis, Julizza Mejia Villalta, Abril Mena Martinez, Kenia Romero-Pena

A/B Honor Roll

Kevin Aguilar Saraoz, Daniel Arellano, Natalie Autry, Raffeal Bradley, Samuel Cain, Gwen Cordle, Noah Feight, Kanyon Freeman, Jessica Garcia-Bastida, Abbygail Gonzalez, Ricardo Gutierrez, Dawson Hammond, Kayden Hammonds, Zachary Headen, Erin Hewett, Faith Hearn, Melody Kulp, Jaime Labra-Hernandez, Presley Lewis, Lidia Lopez-Cardona, Milaya Lucero, Grayson Mahala, Itzel Mendoza Ortiz, Cassie McCowan, Riley McIntyre, Landon Merritt, Kayleigh Melvin, Abbygayle Mohr, Xavier Moore, Erin Murdock, Luz Ramos, Azaveion Robinson, Landan Sampson, Page Smith, Seth Smith, Jonathan Stocks, Katie Strickland, A’Marra Washington, Sarah Young