Oct. 27-30

• The Festival of Wreaths will take place at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown and will feature wreaths created by professionals and local businesses. The wreaths will be on display for mobile auction. 100% of the profits will go to Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM).

Oct. 29

• The Beast of Bladenboro festival will be held in downtown Bladenboro. There will be live music, costume contests, food trucks, craft vendors, and more. Sponsored by the Boost the ‘Boro Committee. For information, go to www.boosttheboro.org/

•Triple B Ranch is sponsoring a “Fall Family Fun Festival” starting at noon. The location is 2187 Spring Branch Road in Tar Heel. There will be lots of fun-filled activities, competitions, and contests for the entire family.

Oct. 31

• Trick or Treating for the Towns of Elizabethtown and White Lake will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Contact Terri Dennison at tdennison@elizabethtownnc.org for more information.

• Foundation Church and several other businesses will host Tent or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will take place on Corporate Drive, right off of HWY 87 Bypass and MLK Drive. Concessions will be available for purchase and all proceeds will benefit the Foundation Church building fund.

Nov. 4-5

• Pork & Beats Festival at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown. For information, go to www.elizabethtownnc.org

Nov. 5

• Cape Fear Win Run Turkey Trot 5k will take place at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you enjoy running, walking, or wine, this race is for you! This event starts and finishes at Cape Fear Winery and features a beautiful 2 lap route through Greene’s Lake Conservation Park. Charity Partner- Proceeds from this event benefit the Game and Fish Association. Please consider making a donation.

Nov. 6

• Several businesses of downtown Elizabethtown will host their Christmas Open House from 1 to 6 p.m. Yia Yia’s Gifts and More, Smellie Bloomers, Sassy Chick, and Sweeter than Honey will be in attendance to kick off the holiday season!

• Traxx Christmas Open House will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. at Traxx Chic Vintiques in Clarkton. There will be hors d’oeuvres, giveaways, and much more! Santa will make his arrival from 2 to 4 p.m. and Fairy Hair will be there from 1 to 6:00 p.m.! Come out for awesome deals, good food, and fellowship!

Nov. 11-13

• Whimsical Florists and Gifts hosts their 3rd Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show. Vendors will be present. Get an early jump on your Christmas shopping from 9 a.m. on Friday to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Nov. 15

• The West Bladen branch of the NAACP will vote to elect new officers from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The election will be done electronically by the National Office. If you have any questions, call 910-872-1712.

Nov. 21

• Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library will host the “Pastries & Print Book Club” at 3 p.m. in the meeting room. There will be light refreshments. All are welcome. The book to be discussed is “The yellow Crocus” by Laila Ibraham.

Dec. 3-18

•”Lighting of the Lake” docks decorating contest kicks off and runs through December 18 on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Dec. 9

•Bladen Community College presents a talent show “Home For The Holidays” at 6 p.m.

Dec. 10

•Cape Fear Farmer’s Market will host “Santa Paws and Claws” with pictures with Santa, pet-related vendors, and free pup cups from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dress your pet and yourself in matching ugly sweaters and enter the contest. For more information and a vendor application, go to https://elizabethtownwhitelake.com/christmas-at-the-farmers-market/

•Cape Fear Farmer’s Market will host “Christmas at the Farmer’s Market: It’s a Foodie Christmas” and will explore food options for the holidays. Enter the Cake and Pie contest. Learn about items needed to make a true Bladen County Christmas basket. Food vendors are welcome. For more information and a copy of the vendor application, visit https://elizabethtownwhitelake.com/christmas-at-the-farmers-market/

Dec. 19

• Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library will host the “Pastries & Print Book Club” at 3 p.m. in the meeting room. There will be light refreshments. All are welcome. The book to be discussed is “Comfort and Joy” by Kristin Hannah.

•Chamber Night at Lu Mil Festival of Lights

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.