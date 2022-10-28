LUMBERTON —The North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services and the North Carolina Association of Area Agencies on Aging will be hosting a community listening session to which all interested older adults are invited.

The event will take place on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Soaring Eagle Community building in Lumberton.

Older adults, family caregivers, service providers, and advocates are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.

The event will focus on sharing ideas on the challenges faced by the community, as well as possible solutions. Attendees are also encouraged to share their thoughts on what is needed to allow people to safely and comfortably age in place.

The hosts are also looking for suggestions on future programming and planning.

To register, please contact Twilla Allen with the Lumber River Area Agency on Aging at 910-775-9781.