LUMBERTON — Lumber River United Way (LRUW) has announced its Notice of Funding Opportunity for the next round of grants.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on Nov. 30, and prequalifying documentation will be accepted until then. The aim of Community Impact grants is to support the existing programs and services that are most effective at embodying United Way’s target areas of health, education, financial stability, and basic needs.

Housing, food, and utility assistance are the most commonly requested services from United Way’s office, NC-211, and NCCARE360. Subsequently, consideration will be prioritized for funding requests that address these issues over the long term. Programs that will provide participants with a pathway to housing, utility, and food stability will align with what United Way is looking for in distributing grants.

Both nonprofit organizations and public entities looking for support to continue, maintain or expand already existing high-quality programs and services are eligible to apply for funding.

LRUW requires that all proposals align with its priority areas and target issues. Proposals must also have the ability to track specific program indicators via existing infrastructure. Programs and services must also be available to residents in Lumber River United Way’s service area: Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson Counties.

Prequalifying documentation is required for those interested in applying for a Community Impact grant and can be submitted electronically between October 31 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. Organizations should describe how their programs align with United Way’s priority areas, as well as the expected outcomes of the program, and other such relevant information.

Organizations will be selected to submit a full application following the review of prequalifying documents. Selected organizations will be notified and able to submit applications beginning Feb. 1 which will be due by Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

“These grants have enabled local organizations to carry out such important work in the community. We look forward to further investing in high-quality programs that align with our priority areas and have a true impact,” said Tate Johnson, LRUW Executive Director.

As with all United Way grants, Community Impact proposals will be reviewed and evaluated the same as all other United Way grants— by community members from Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson counties who make up the Citizen Review Volunteer Committee.

For a copy of the Notice of Funding, contact Tomeika Munn at 910-739-4249 ext.102 tmunn@lumberriveruw.org with any questions regarding the Community Impact grants.