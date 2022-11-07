ELIZABETHTOWN — Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, a leading nonprofit based in Southeastern North Carolina, continued its focus on community health and regional outreach by hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at Elizabethtown Soccer Park.

Mt. Calvary felt that it was important to provide an event during Breast Cancer Awareness Month that would bring community members together and provide valuable breast cancer awareness information, as well as celebrate survivors.

“We continue to focus on bettering the lives of the communities that we serve and events like this are one small way that we are reaching out to provide information, resources, and other support,” stated Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development President Dr. Jimmy T. Tate. “We look forward to continuing to be a strong advocate for community health for our fellow citizens throughout Southeastern North Carolina.”

Mt. Calvary’s second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk was held at 5:30 p.m. and included remarks from local leaders and breast cancer survivors. Several other vendors were also part of the event and provided attendees with valuable information and resources.

Mt. Calvary would like to extend special thanks to Well Care and Dr. Ken White of Wilmington Plastic Surgery for their generous support of the event.

Mt. Calvary has remained committed to serving the citizens of North Carolina since its founding and has helped thousands of people with valuable information, resources, and advocacy. Mt. Calvary offers numerous programs, including a Community Health Program, and leadership training for both youth and adults. They also partner with the judicial system to help reduce recidivism and to provide new opportunities for both adults and youth.

Mt. Calvary provides numerous resources and promotes awareness to improve the lives of communities in Southeastern North Carolina. Visit Mt. Calvary’s website at mcleadership.org for up-to-date information on upcoming events and programs.