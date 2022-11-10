ELIZABETHTOWN — In preparation for the National Day of Giving on Nov. 29, the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating an effort to bring awareness to local non-profits. The goal is to encourage Bladen County residents to support local businesses. The Chamber is inviting local non-profit associations the opportunity to set up at the Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, November 15 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

“We have heard from several of our big corporations that they would like to donate both time and money to local service-based organizations but don’t know where to start,” Chamber Executive Director Terri Dennison said. “Our goal is to have a day where people could learn more about the local needs and then act or donate appropriately. Often by giving dollars to a local effort of a national non-profit, your dollars have a greater impact.”

Local non-profits are invited and encouraged to set up a display at the Farmers Market on that Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with the event lasting from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. There is no cost to reserve a space, but each organization must pre-register with the Chamber. They should also bring a table and other materials that inform attendees about their services and needs.

Dennison is hoping that people will visit the Farmer’s Market during their free time or lunch break on Nov. 15 to learn about community service and charitable contribution needs in Bladen County, adding “Let’s support our local non-profits this Holiday season.”

For more information, please call Terri Dennison at 910-862-4368