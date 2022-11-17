SAINT PAULS — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple community complaints for the area of 1400 block of Old NC 20 in the Saint Pauls area of Bladen County. All complaints reference the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served an outstanding warrant for arrest on Kenonte Domaine Taylor, 22 of Saint Pauls, at his residence on Wednesday. Taylor’s residence is located in the 1400 block of Old NC 20.

Taylor’s outstanding warrant was the result of a motor vehicle pursuit initiated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Oct. 22 where Taylor was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, reckless driving, driving with license revoked, hit and run, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to stop at a red light, failure to burn headlamps, driving left of center, and failure to stop for a stop sign.

During the arrest, deputies obtained probable cause to carry out a search warrant for the residence. Upon entry, deputies discovered marijuana, cocaine, and two firearms.

Additionally, Taylor was additionally charged with manufacturing cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and altering or destroying criminal evidence.

Taylor was held under an $80,000 secured bond.