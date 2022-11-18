BLADENBORO — Jarrod Darryell Banner, 35 of Bladenboro, was arrested Thursday following a vehicle stop conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team in the 100 Block of North Main Street in Bladenboro.

During the vehicle stop, deputies deployed a narcotic detection canine to search the vehicle. K9 Arco indicated the presence of a narcotic odor, giving deputies cause to further search the vehicle. Deputies located over 80 grams of marijuana, oxycodone pills, as well as several dosage units of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.

Banner was arrested without complication and was charged with trafficking opium, felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for the keeping/sale of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A secure bond was set for Banner at $100,000.