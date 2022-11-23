ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County School board met on Monday for their monthly board meeting.

The Tar Heel School Project is running on schedule and the decision to use the bladder tank for a temporary solution until a long-term water system was upheld by the board. A grant for the use of electric school buses has been approved and Tar Heel will be one of the first schools to receive the new buses. Clean water sources were a big discussion in the October meeting and the well-drilling is about 30 percent complete since the last discussion.

The board approved a change in curriculum for English and math for K-8 grade with the goal of giving teachers and students tangible resources. Tangible resources include brand new textbooks, as well as a guide to help teachers deliver the content more consistently. Resource samples from vendors are being sent out to the schools and the board wants to implement these resources for the next three years. The improvement team is still working out a new curriculum for grades 9-12.

The board took a moment to recognize three teachers who received “Bright Idea Grant Rewards” and their commitment to their students. Jenna Jones, the media specialist at Plain View Primary School, was awarded $2,000 for her proposal, Readers are Leaders. Jones wants to focus on books that match the demographic of her school and spark interest in students. Sabrina Sasser, a second-grade teacher at Dublin Primary School, was awarded $1,997.77 for her STEAM Outdoor Centers Support Social Emotional Development proposal. Sasser wants to implement high-interest and engaging STEM activities in an outdoor learning area. Angie Moore, an Exceptional Children teacher at Elizabethtown Middle School, was awarded $1,129.77 for her proposal, A Life of Learning. Moore will use the money for a circuit machine that will allow her students to create items to sell at school.

Board members Roger Carroll, Vinston Rozier, Cory Singletary, and Alan West were honored for their years of service to Bladen County and said their farewells. (R) Dennis Edwards will become the new Board Chair when his term begins next year.