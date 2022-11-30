BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights hosted the East Columbus Gators in a 61-37 victory. The Knights were led on the offensive end by stellar guard play from sophomore Hezekiah Adams and freshman Jackson Pait. The two guards combined for 36 points on the night to get the Knights their second straight victory to start the new season.

The first half was more competitive from the Gators’ perspective and senior guard Jay’zeon Brown started with the hot hand by converting jumpers and acrobatic lay-ins. The Knights junior forward Andre Moore drained a couple 3’s in the second quarter to help solidify his team’s lead. East Columbus was active on the offensive boards and capitalized on the second-chance opportunities which allowed them to stick around in the game.

Adams scored two straight baskets to take the Knights into halftime with a comfortable 8-point lead. The Knights exploded in the third quarter by making tough shots and clamping down on the defensive end. The Gators struggled to find a consistent shot and production began to slow down while Brown had a tough time getting his shots to fall. Senior forward Walter Bealon extended the lead to 15 points for the Knights after getting his 3-point shot to fall. The Gators responded with a 3-point shot of their own but Pait hit a deep 3 from the top of the key to put momentum firmly in the host’s hands.

Adams stamped the Knights’ victory with 11 points and went 3-for-3 behind the perimeter in the fourth quarter. The game eventually finished in a comfortable 24-point victory with Adams finishing the game with 22 points.

West Bladen will face South Columbus away from home on Wednesday in a non-conference match-up.