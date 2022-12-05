An old fashioned fire truck makes its way down the street.

BLADENBORO — The Bladenboro Annual Christmas Parade was held Saturday and the environment was festive as the road was lined with families waiting for the chance to spot Santa Claus and take in the Christmas spirit. It was a warm fall morning with partly cloudy skies and the parade line started marching down Main street around 10:30 AM and concluded just before the afternoon.

Local businesses, government officials, emergency first responders, pageant winners, and other organizations followed behind Santa Claus’ float. Light aircraft flew overhead and circled around the town as the parade proceeded down the street. Spider-man and the Grinch even made a guest appearance in the parade.

West Bladen High School marching band played all the Christmas classics and locals stood on top of floats singing Christmas carols. Bladenboro mayor, David Hale was in the parade tossing out candy to the kids and wishing parade goers a Merry Christmas.