BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights hosted the West Columbus Vikings for a 54-41 victory. The Knights freshman guard Jackson Pait led the game in scoring with 17 points and drained five 3-pointers to help the Knights protect their home floor.

West Columbus had the edge early and their junior guard Unique Kelly had the hot hand on the offensive end. Junior guard Andre Moore and Pait both hit 3’s to help the Knights compete in a tough first quarter. Momentum shifted into the host’s favor after good defensive stops and sophomore Hezekiah Adams finished at the rim to help get his team going. The Vikings junior guard James Craven Axelburg hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter but his team had very few shots to fall before the halftime buzzer.

The Knights took a 4-point lead into the locker room and kept their foot on the gas at the start of the third quarter. Unfortunately for West Columbus, they failed to match the pace and their struggles to get the ball in the hoop continued to plague them in the second half. Senior guard Randall Durdan was responsible for four of his team’s eight points in the 3rd quarter. Pait had nine points from 3’s and the Knights extended their lead to 11 going into the final quarter.

The Knights freshman guard Tylik McCall got to the rim in the 4th quarter and he finished the night with two 3-pointers made. Kelly led West Columbus in scoring with 13 points and shot 66 percent from the free-throw line.

West Bladen secured their fourth win of the season and will host North Brunswick at home on Tuesday.