WHITEVILLE-The West Bladen Knights defeat the Whiteville Wolfpack away from home on Tuesday for a 45-38 victory. The Wolfpacks junior guard Amari Best got to an early start on offense with 10 points in the first quarter to put the host ahead. West Bladen made the necessary adjustments in the next quarter to slow Best and the Wolfpack offense down. Hezekiah Adams hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Knights closed out the half on top, 20-17.

Whiteville came out in the third quarter ready to go to war with their opponents and defend their home floor. Senior small forward Kyan Ganus scored six of the Wolfpacks ten points in the quarter but the Knights were accurate from beyond the arc to hold onto the lead going into the final minutes of the game.

The Knights youthful backcourt stepped up and took control in the fourth quarter to solidify their 10th win on the season. The Wolfpack’s sophomore guard Will Fisher carried the offensive load in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to outshine the Knights’ strong finish in the final minutes. Both of the Knights starting guards finished in double-digit scoring but freshmen Jackson Pait led the game with 18 points. This is the last non-conference matchup for the Knights as they take on the SAC 7 in the hunt for the conference title.

West Bladen’s next adversary will be their county rivals East Bladen away from home for their first meeting of the new year. The Knights are an inexperienced team playing beyond their youthfulness but their rivals’ physicality will be a challenge to overcome on Friday night. The Knights long-range shooting as well as their ability to turn defense into offense could be the edge they need in order to bypass the Eagles height and size on the inside.