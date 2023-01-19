RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Red Devils defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 44-40 victory on Tuesday.

Red Springs sophomore center Monica Washington scored 18 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in her team’s four-point victory. East Bladen falls to fourth in the conference standings but will look to bounce back against St. Pauls on Friday night.

The Lady Eagles’ next challenge won’t be any easier as their opponent is on a five-game winning streak. Sophomore forward Laila Smith is averaging 19.3 ppg in 12 games and has been key to the Lady Eagles’ success so far this season. St. Paul’s backcourt duo of Jakieya Thompson and Jashonte Harris have the combined force to change the trajectory of a game. Thompson is averaging 19.1 ppg and Harris is averaging 18..9 ppg in their last 9 games to help their team sit atop the SAC 7 standings.

St. Pauls will have a slight height advantage but the Lady Eagles have excellent wing players that are capable of making big shots. Senior forward Anna Gray Heustess is one of those players and her two-way ability has been impactful for East Bladen this season. Friday’s game will be the team’s first meeting since their last clash in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A State playoffs.