Feb. 11

•Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball Registration will take from 10 a.m. until noon at the Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball Complex located at 395 Perimeter Road, South Elm Street. Children ages 7 through 12 will have teams available to play on. Registration fee is $45 if paid before March 4. For more information, call Graham Burney at 910-874-4457.

Feb. 14

•Bladen County’s Better Bladen Series presents Apple of My Eye from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Powell Melvin Agriculture Center located at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. Information can be obtained by calling 910-862-4591 or sending and email to krista_johnson@ncsu.edu.

Feb. 17-19

•The Year of the Trail festival will take place Friday through Sunday and will feature the beautiful trails and lakes in the Bladen County area. Keep an eye on the Chamber of Commerce website for more information.

Feb. 20

•Pastries & Print Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. in the Bladen County Library located at 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. Information can be obtained by calling 910-862-6990.

Feb. 22

•Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be offered from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Library located at 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. VITA prepares and e-files income tax returns for people with disabilities, and low or moderate incomes, as well as elders or military servicemembers. Information can be obtained by calling 910-862-6990.

March 4

•Elizabethtown will have the first event for its 250th Anniversary. The event will recognize Founders Day and will celebrate the years 1773-1823.

•Lu Mil Vineyard will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry for $20 at the General Store from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will be located at 438 Suggs-Taylor Road in Elizabethtown. Proceed will go to the Dublin Peanut Festival.

March 7

•A blood drive will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bladen County EMS Headquarters located at 292 Bengreen Industrial Pk Rd in Elizabethtown NC.

March 8

•Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be offered from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Library located at 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. VITA prepares and e-files income tax returns for people with disabilities, and low or moderate incomes, as well as elders or military servicemembers. Information can be obtained by calling 910-862-6990.

March 21

•Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be offered from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Library located at 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. VITA prepares and e-files income tax returns for people with disabilities, and low or moderate incomes, as well as elders or military servicemembers. Information can be obtained by calling 910-862-6990.

April 1

•Elizabethtown Baptist Church will hold a job fair and veterans’ stand down from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held in the church’s gymnasium, located at 1800 W. Broad Street in Elizabethtown.

April 8

•Lu Mil Wine Run 5K will be at 9 a.m. at Lu Mil Vineyard, located at 438 Suggs-Taylor Road in Elizabethtown. The registration fee is $25 through Feb. 24 and $60 afterward.

ONGOING

•If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.