Today, I learned that Ann Hammond Smith, my primary care nurse for more than twenty years, Dr. Robert Rich’s associate nurse at Bladen Medical Associates, died last Wednesday, March 22. My hearing that shocking news brought immediate tears of grief, which I wept quietly but openly, right there in the waiting room.

I had not seen Ann since my last quarterly checkup in December and did not know that she had been diagnosed with terminal cancer a few weeks ago and had died on Wednesday. Now, I join her family in bereavement, and the grief of Dr. Rich and her other associates and friends among her medical family, who mourn this unexpected loss of Ann, is also mine.

Ann Smith was a Woman of God. She loved the Lord, Whose Presence she rejoiced in, regularly sharing her personal witness with me, as we talked together when I visited Dr. Rich and her for their excellent care.

Just 61, Ann was much like a daughter to me. She was to me, too, a Christian sister-in-the-Lord, my compassionate and skillful nurse, and a beloved friend. Ann was an extraordinary person. I love her and will miss her until I see her again.

This “newspaper seminary” column today is my eulogy for Ann, written in her honor, and in deep gratitude to God our Father, for her life and for her Christian witness and dedication to Christ Jesus. Ann gave back to God our Creator, through her work and ministry as a Christian nurse, and through her gifts of medical skill, her empathy and compassion, and her solicitous care and attention to her patients, those gifts which God had created and given to her, in her calling according to His plan for her life. Ann fulfilled her calling and purpose, to God’s glory and honor. All praise and glory to Him!

Ann is now reaping the blessings of her everlasting reward in the full Presence of her Lord, which Christ Jesus our Redeemer promised, and John recorded, in the Fourth Gospel. Ann’s spiritual journey of discipleship, begun in salvation, continued through sanctification, to her journey’s end in glorification, now finished by Ann, is spoken by Jesus Himself, and remembered and recorded by John. I have selected passages from the Gospel of John in which Jesus declares this amazing grace:

In John 4:14 (KJV):. “Whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.”

In John 10:27-29: “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me: and I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand.”

In John 11: 25-26:. “I am the Resurrection and the Life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:. And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.”

In John 12:26:. “If any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am, there shall also my servant be: if any man serve me, him will my Father honour.”

In John 14:1-3; 6-7: “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”

In John 17:24:. ” Father, I will that they, also, whom thou hast given me, be with me where I am; that they may behold my glory, which thou hast given me: for thou lovedst me before the foundation of the world.”

God the Father has honored the Son’s prayer. Ann loved and trusted her Lord and she is now where He is, in the place He prepared for her, forever in God’s Presence, beholding the glory of her Savior, always to be with Him. Glory to God!

Finally, I paraphrase the Booth Brothers’ glorious hymn, “Look for Me at Jesus’ Feet,” as I believe that Ann would want us to hear it from her:

“If I leave this world of sorrow,

Sometime before you do,

Just look for me in heaven,

And we’ll talk the ages through.

…………

And I’ll tell you now, dear loved one,

Just where to look for me….

Don’t look beneath the gates of pearl;

Don’t look on the streets of gold;

Don’t look by the walls of jasper,

Nor among the many sights untold;

For I’ve been longing, and I’ve been waiting,

for the precious Holy One to see.

There I’ll be through the countless ages,

Look for me at Jesus’ feet.”

Hallelujah!

My spirit looks forward to that joyous Resurrection morning with Ann, and to our ages-long talk together; for I, with her, am longing and waiting, “for the precious Holy One to see!”

Thank You, Lord, for Your accomplished promise; for we know that we will be with Ann again. Amen.

Thanks be to God.