April 1

•Elizabethtown Baptist Church will hold a job fair and Veterans’ Standdown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held in the church’s gymnasium, located at 1800 W. Broad Street in Elizabethtown.

•Spring Fling will take place in downtown Bladenboro from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. where Rivermist Band performs from 6-9 p.m.

•He Is Alive Easter Egg Hunt will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at McLean Park in Bladenboro. Food, fellowship, and fun are to be enjoyed by all attendees. Sponsored by Zion Hill Baptist Church, Bladenboro.

•Bridging the Gap to Food Insecurity seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bladen Community College in the CE Building. The seminar will teach farmers how to better sell their produce, as well as select product buying options. Register at menandwomenunited.eventbrite.com.

April 3-4

•Kindergarten Registration for Elizabethtown Primary School is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 of this year to be eligible to attend this upcoming school year.

April 4

•A Clarkton Commissioners Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 81 N. Elm St.

April 5

•Trinity Methodist Church will have their Annual Fish Fry from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. in the Church Activity Building. Tickets are $8 per plate and can be purchased from the Methodist men, the church office or at the door. Eat in or take out.

April 6

•Kindergarten Registration for Plain View Primary School is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 of this year to be eligible to attend this upcoming school year.

•The Bladen County Public Library, located at 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown, will host a Story Time at 10 a.m. for ages 5 and under. Information can be found by calling 910-862-6990.

April 8

•Lu Mil Wine Run 5K will be at 9 a.m. at Lu Mil Vineyard, located at 438 Suggs-Taylor Road in Elizabethtown. The registration fee is $25 through Feb. 24 and $60 afterward.

•A Spring Fling celebration will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Jones Lake State Park, located at 4117 NC 242 North in Elizabethtown. Attendees will be able to participate in egg hunts, and there will be music, games, and prizes. For information, call 910-588-4550.

April 15-16

•US MTB Race at Brown’s Creek Mountain Bike Trail*

May 6

•Second 250th Anniversary event for Elizabethtown, which will celebrate the Civil War area*

ONGOING

•Boost The ‘Boro offers four scholarships available to high school seniors living in the 28320 ZIP code area. There are two $750 scholarships available and two $1,000 scholarships available. The deadline to apply is April 28. For more information, visit boosttheboro@gmail.com.

•If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please get in touch with Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.

•Low-income Bladen County residents who want to get their pets spayed or neutered through A Shelter Friend’s Low-income Spay/Neuter Program can call 910-645-2297 for information and sign-up. Share this number with your friends and neighbors who are producing unwanted litters of puppies and kittens! Don’t Wait. Stop this cycle… do it now.