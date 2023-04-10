BLADEN COUNTY — The players of the week of April 3-7 is West Bladen senior ace Rylee Chadwick and East Bladen’s sophomore forward Jackie Medina-Leal for their stellar performances in their teams’ victories last week.

Chadwick is having a stellar season for the Lady Knights so far and has been an integral part of her team’s success from commanding the game from the center circle with her arm or hitting consistently from the plate. She threw her second shutout in a week’s time against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes in a 12-0 rout last Wednesday. The Golden Tornadoes lineup gave their best effort at the plate but couldn’t find an answer to Chadwick’s bag of pitches.

She struck out 12 of the 19 Fairmont batters faced and gave up two hits in five innings of work. In the same game, she went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI to her name and she scored once herself.

East Bladen’s Medina-Leal is exciting to watch with the ball at her feet and is smooth as silk with her playmaking abilities. Her name is often on the scoresheet for the Lady Eagles and if she’s not scoring then she’s assisting one of her teammates. Medina-Leal did just that on Thursday against Heide Trask with two goals and an assist.

She scored her team’s second goal of the evening with a long-distance curler in the upper-90 corner to highlight another great performance.

Congratulations to these two athletes!