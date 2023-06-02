June 2

•Bladen Early College Graduation will be at 5 p.m. in the Bladen Community College auditorium.

June 3

•Touch A Truck will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at Bladen Community College. There will be dozens of vehicles and helicopters present. For more information, call 910-879-5620.

•Ammon Family Day will take place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at K&C Store & Grill, located at 13129 NC 242 North in Elizabethtown. There will be vendors, food, music, a car show, and a cornhole tournament.

June 5

•Bladen County Commissioners Meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown.

•Elizabethtown Town Council Meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 805 W. Broad Street in Elizabethtown.

June 5-8

•Aviation Camp will take place from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field Airport. Grades 5 through 9 are eligible and there is no charge for camp. Limited to 30 students. For information, contact Rusty Worley at russworleyetown@yahoo.com or 910-862-2066.

June 6

•Clarkton Commissioners Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 81 N. Elm St. in Clarkton.

June 6-7

•Bladen Community College Community Enrichment is offering a Wine Glass Painting class. Choose from either Tuesday, June 6 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm or Wednesday, June 7 from 9:00 am to noon. The course will take place at The People’s Emporium, 124 W, Broad St. in Elizabethtown. Learn how to paint unique designs on glassware. $35 includes supplies and a choice of two glasses. Visit www.bladencc.edu/instruction/community-enrichment for more information or call 910-879-5630.

June 9

•West Bladen High School Graduation will be at 10 a.m. in the Elizabethtown Middle School gymnasium.

•East Bladen High School Graduation will be at 3 p.m. in the Elizabethtown Middle School gymnasium.

June 12

•Bladenboro Commissioners Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 411 Ivey Street in Bladenboro.

•Dublin Commissioners Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 7386 Albert St. in Dublin.

June 13

•White Lake Commissioners Meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 1879 White Lake Drive. A public hearing on the fiscal 2023-24 budget is on the agenda.

•Bladen County Board of Elections Meeting will be at 5 p.m. at 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

June 12-15

•Bladen Community College is offering Career Kaleidoscope Youth Summer Camp for all Bladen County students in rising grades 1st to 9th grade. Explore a variety of careers, including Agriculture, Science, Law Enforcement, Cosmetology, and more. There will be hands-on activities and plenty of fun! $100 includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, and all instruction. For information call 910-879-5630. To register visit: https://www.bladencc.edu/instruction/youth-summer-camp.

June 15-19

•A Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Mt. Olive Community, located at 361 Lewis Drive in Elizabethtown. There will be events each day, including a parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19. For information, call Fletcher Collins at 910-872-3451 or 910-391-6009.

ONGOING

•Boost The ‘Boro offers four scholarships available to high school seniors living in the 28320 ZIP code area. There are two $750 scholarships available and two $1,000 scholarships available. The deadline to apply is April 28. For more information, visit boosttheboro@gmail.com.

•If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please get in touch with Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.

•Low-income Bladen County residents who want to get their pets spayed or neutered through A Shelter Friend’s Low-income Spay/Neuter Program can call 910-645-2297 for information and sign-up. Share this number with your friends and neighbors who are producing unwanted litters of puppies and kittens! Don’t Wait. Stop this cycle… do it now.