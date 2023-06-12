June 13

•White Lake Commissioners Meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 1879 White Lake Drive. A public hearing on the fiscal 2023-24 budget is on the agenda.

•Bladen County Board of Elections Meeting will be at 5 p.m. at 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

June 14

•There will be a Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. at Lake Church, located at 1930 White Lake Drive in White Lake. American Red Cross is a partner. For information, contact Tiffany McGill at 910-862-3473 or Martha West at 757-285-5419. Visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

June 12-15

•Bladen Community College is offering Career Kaleidoscope Youth Summer Camp for all Bladen County students in rising grades 1st to 9th grade. Explore a variety of careers, including Agriculture, Science, Law Enforcement, Cosmetology, and more. There will be hands-on activities and plenty of fun! $100 includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, and all instruction. For information call 910-879-5630. To register visit: https://www.bladencc.edu/instruction/youth-summer-camp.

June 15

•Dolphin Kids Paint Class Fundraiser will be from 2-3 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown. The cost is $18. Sponsored by Friends of the Bladen County Public Library.

June 15-19

•A Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Mt. Olive Community, located at 361 Lewis Drive in Elizabethtown. There will be events each day, including a parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19. For information, call Fletcher Collins at 910-872-3451 or 910-391-6009.

June 20

•Playground Grand Opening will be from 2-4 p.m. at Bladen County Park, located on U.S. 701 between Clarkton and Elizabethtown. The inclusive playground was provided by Trillium Health Resources with $500,000 in funding.

June 24

•Moores Creek National Battlefield Community Day will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Moores Creek National Park, located at 40 Patriots Hall Drive in Currie. There will be fishing, a picnic area, an art show, and hiking.

June 26-29

•Aviation Camp will take place from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field Airport. Grades 5 through 9 are welcome to participate. There is no charge for camp, but enrollment is limited to 30 students. For information, contact Rusty Worley at russworleyetown@yahoo.com or 910-862-2066.

June 27-28

•Bladen 4-H STEM Explorers will gather at Tabernacle Holiness Church in Riegelwood. Ages 5 to 9 are welcome. The cost of registration is $5. Register at go.ncsu.edu/summerfun23bladen. For information, contact Toni Newby, 4-H Agent, at 910-862-4591 or at toni_newby@ncsu.edu.

June 29

•Summer Reading Program will take place at 6 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Library, located at 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. Featuring the Rock Star Magic of Chris and Neal. Pre-register by calling 910-862-6900.

June 29-30

•Bladen 4-H STEM Explorers will gather at Tabernacle Holiness Church in Riegelwood. Ages 5 to 9 are welcome. The cost of registration is $5. Register at go.ncsu.edu/summerfun23bladen. For information, contact Toni Newby, 4-H Agent, at 910-862-4591 or at toni_newby@ncsu.edu.

ONGOING

•Boost The ‘Boro offers four scholarships available to high school seniors living in the 28320 ZIP code area. There are two $750 scholarships available and two $1,000 scholarships available. The deadline to apply is April 28. For more information, visit boosttheboro@gmail.com.

•If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please get in touch with Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.

•Low-income Bladen County residents who want to get their pets spayed or neutered through A Shelter Friend’s Low-income Spay/Neuter Program can call 910-645-2297 for information and sign-up. Share this number with your friends and neighbors who are producing unwanted litters of puppies and kittens! Don’t Wait. Stop this cycle… do it now.