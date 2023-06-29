June 29-30

•Bladen 4-H STEM Explorers will gather at Tabernacle Holiness Church in Riegelwood. Ages 5 to 9 are welcome. The cost of registration is $5. Register at go.ncsu.edu/summerfun23bladen. For information, contact Toni Newby, 4-H Agent, at 910-862-4591 or at toni_newby@ncsu.edu.

July 5

•Clarkton Commissioners Meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall located at 81 N. Elm St.

July 8

•Elizabethtown 250th Anniversary series will recognize the importance of agriculture whilst celebrating the years 1874-1923.

July 10

•Bladenboro Commissioners Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 411 Ivey Street.

•Dublin Commissioners Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 7386 Albert St.

•Summer Reading Program will take place at 3 p.m. at Bridger Memorial Library in Bladenboro. For information, call 910-863-4586.

July 11

•Bladen 4-H Island & Sound Exploration will take place. Ages 13 to 18 are welcome. The cost is $44 and students will spend the day with Carolina Ocean Studies. Register at go.ncsu.edu/summerfun23bladen. For more information, contact Toni Newby, 4-H Agent, at 910-862-4591 or at toni_newby@ncsu.edu.

•White Lake Commissioners Meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 1879 White Lake Drive.

•Bladen County Board of Elections Meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

•Summer Reading Program will take place at 3 p.m. at the Clarkton Public Library. For information, call 910-647-3661.

•Composting 101 will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Powell Melvin Agriculture Center, located at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. This event is a part of Bladen County’s Better Bladen Series. For more information, call 910-862-4591 or email krista_johnson@ncsu.edu.

July 13

•Summer Reading Program will take place at 10 a.m. at the Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-6990.

July 15

•Family Day will take place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the White Oak Family Worship Center, located at 1932 Burney Road in White Oak. There will be a cornhole tournament, raffle, silent auction, bounce houses, music and fun. For information, contact Amber Knepper at 910-874-0351.

July 17

•Bladen County Commissioners meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown.

July 18

•Summer Reading Program will take place at 3 p.m. at the Clarkton Public Library. For information, call 910-647-3661.

July 17-22

•Carolina Civic Center Boot Camp will be from 1-6 p.m. for youth ages 8-16. The cost is $150, and the application deadline is June 16. For more information, visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com or email Jonathan Brewington at Jonathan@CarolinaCivicCenter.com or call 910-738-4339, ext. 2

July 19

•Bladen 4-H Fun with Foods will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for youth ages 9 to 14. The cost is $15. To register, visit go.ncsu.edu/summerfun23bladen. For information, contact Toni Newby, 4-H Agent, at 910-862-4591 or at toni_newby@ncsu.edu.

July 20-21

•Bladen 4-H Photography Camp will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for youth ages 9 to 14. The cost is $25. Register at go.ncsu.edu/summerfun23bladen. For information, contact Toni Newby, 4-H Agent, at 910-862-4591 or at toni_newby@ncsu.edu.

ONGOING

•If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please get in touch with Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.

•Low-income Bladen County residents who want to get their pets spayed or neutered through A Shelter Friend’s Low-income Spay/Neuter Program can call 910-645-2297 for information and sign-up. Share this number with your friends and neighbors who are producing unwanted litters of puppies and kittens! Don’t Wait. Stop this cycle… do it now.