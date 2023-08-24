Aug. 25

•The Teen Gaming Club will meet from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Library, located at 111 N. Cypress Street in Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-6990.

•The Catalinas band will perform a summer concert from 8-11 p.m. at The Grand Regal, located at 1608 White Lake Road in White Lake. Admission is free. For more information, please call 910-862-4064 or visit thegrandregal.com.

•The Beach Music Week Festival will run through 10 p.m. Aug. 26 at Goldston’s Beach at The Grand Regal. Source: Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Aug. 26

•The Pink Slips Band will perform a summer concert from 4-7 p.m. at The Grand Regal, located at 1608 White Lake Road in White Lake. Admission is free. For more information, please call 910-862-4064 or visit thegrandregal.com.

•Cat5 Band will perform a summer concert from 8-11 p.m. at The Grand Regal, located at 1608 White Lake Road in White Lake. Admission is free. For more information, please call 910-862-4064 or visit thegrandregal.com.

•The Summer Showcase will take place 2-6 on Saturday at the Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, 218-B Aviation Pkwy, Elizabethtown. For more informaton, contact Derrick Rice at 910-645-4291 Ext 2. Source: Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Aug. 27

• A Wreath Laying will take place 2-3 at the Battle of Elizabethtown Historical Marker. Source: Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce.

• Enjoy Sunday Music from 3-6 p.m. at the Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, 195 Vineyard Dr, Elizabethtown. Call 910-645-4291 for more informaton.

Sept. 1

Fuel up in preparation for Take the Lake Labor Day Weekend Events. “Take The Plate” Spaghetti Supper will take place 5-7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Lake Waccamaw Methodist Church, 506 Lake Shore Dr. Eat in or take out. Donations will be accepted. The community is invited to come for delicious food and fellowship in celebration of beautiful Lake Waccamaw.

Sept. 16

The Thompson Family Reunion has been scheduled for Sept. 16. The descendant of Shade and Civil Thompson, and Jesse and Perci Boyett of Bladen County, will gather for a family reunion at shady Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 10981 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro. A covered dish meal will be served at 1 p.m. All descendants, family and friends are encouraged to attend and bring any photos of family past and present. For more information, contact Patricia Thompson Edge at 910-876-7144 or Golda Thompson Moore at 336-972-6049.

ONGOING

•Egg-cellent Egg Contest is taking place for Bladen County 4-H members. The registration deadline is Sept. 8. For information, call Becky Spearman at 910-862-4591 or email becky_spearman@ncsu.edu

•If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please get in touch with Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.

•Low-income Bladen County residents who want to get their pets spayed or neutered through A Shelter Friend’s Low-income Spay/Neuter Program can call 910-645-2297 for information and sign-up. Share this number with your friends and neighbors who are producing unwanted litters of puppies and kittens! Don’t Wait. Stop this cycle… do it now.

The Community Calendar is provided free of charge by The Bladen Journal. If you have an item for the calendar, pleae call Editor David Kennard at 910-416-5847.