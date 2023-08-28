ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen and West Bladen athletic department’s each received a $5,000 dollar donation from The Schultz Foundation during the first quarter of Friday’s game. The foundation was formed by brother’s Jimmy, John, and Joey Schultz to honor their parents who lost their life in a tragic car accident back in May of 2022.

The foundation was created to honor the legacy of Jim and Sue Schultz by giving back to the community they loved most and to offer support for local athletics. Mr. and Mrs. Schutlz were heavily involved in the community with everything from coaching, to keeping stats, helping in the concession stand, as well as fans on the sideline until their unexpected passing.

The Schultz Foundation gave $5,000 to Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball last week before donating $10,000 more to both Bladen High Schools. They raised the money through hosting dinners and they also hosted a golf tournament back in June. The Schultz Foundation plans to keep the tradition of giving going into next year with more dinners and the “Whack Smack It” golf tournament slated for June 24th of next year.