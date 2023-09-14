ROCKY POINT — The Heide Trask Lady Titans defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 3-1 victory in a non-conference match-up on Monday evening.

Heide Trask took the first set 25-19 before the Lady Knights responded with a win in the second set with a 25-16 victory to tie the series at 1-1.

The Lady Titans didn’t flinch however and took the next two sets after battling with the visitors in a tightly contested match.

West Bladen senior Maddie Walters smashed 13 service points, 11 attacks, three kills and two blocks. Senior Keira Lewis led the team with 22 attacks, 9 kills, 8 blocks, five service points and an assist.

West Bladen now moves to 4-7 on the season and they’ll open up SAC 6 conference play against Clinton this Thursday at home.