ELIZABETHTOWN — The 250th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration for the Town of Elizabethtown this coming Saturday offers a little bit of everything for everyone. The event takes place from 9AM to 8PM at the Cape Fear Farmers Market.

Several groups will perform a variety of music spanning the last century during the event. The East Bladen Marching Band will kick off the day, followed by the Decatur Street Beat with their Dixieland music sound from 11AM – 2PM. Bladen County native Brent Underwood will perform starting at 3:30pm and the popular beach music and classic rock band, Rivermist, will perform from 5-8pm.

Crowd participation is encouraged with a variety of old-fashioned contests planned to include corn shucking, hollering, whistling, and a boiled peanut eating contest sponsored by Peanut Patch and the Elizabethtown Rotary.

The Bladen County office of NC Extension will provide a perspective on farming and the agricultural history of the area while local industries will be highlighted with displays and booths during the event.

A Walking Tour of Elizabethtown Walking Tour, a guided tour through downtown, will be introduced. Tours will take place every hour from the Farmers Market. A Tour of Churches will lead participants to five churches within the town, highlighting the history of each building and congregation. Tickets need to be picked up at the Farmers Market.

Celebrating one of the newest parks in Elizabethtown, Cape Fear SORBA will hold the first race in its CCOR series at Brown’s Creek Bike Park and Nature Trail, in conjunction with the Anniversary Celebration.

For more information on the event, contact Elizabethtown’s Director of Communications and Marketing Terri Dennison at 910-862-4368 or tdennison@elizabethtownnc.org.