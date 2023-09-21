1. Is the book of Esther (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. Who killed 69 of his brethren, but spared Jotham for he hid himself? Abimelech, Jeroboam, Uzziah, Horam

3. From Proverbs 25, “Whoso boasteth himself of a false gift is like clouds and wind without _____.” Meaning, Hope, Breeze, Rain

4. Who was the wife of Ananias, who died along with her husband after lying about an offering? Jezebel, Anna, Sapphira, Jael

5. Which two foods were said to flow in the land of Canaan? Peaches/Cream, Figs/Apples, Milk/Honey, Manna/Bison

6. What were the Israelites, as slaves of Egypt, mainly forced to make? Bread, Bricks, Staffs, Spears

ANSWERS: 1) Old, 2) Abimelech, 3) Rain, 4) Sapphira, 5) Milk/Honey, 6) Bricks

