SPIVEY’S CORNER — The Midway Lady Radier’s swept the West Bladen Lady Knight’s 3-0 Tuesday in a SAC 6 clash.

The Lady Raiders took the first set comfortably with a 25-9 victory and then carried the momentum for the next two sets. Midway sophomore Kaedyn Moran made her presence felt in the second set with crucial kills that got her team ahead.

The Lady Knights defended their side of the net and were able to make a late surge in the second set but the host held on to the lead to go up two sets with a 25-14 win. Midway started the third set with the same intensity and jumped ahead to an early 4-0 lead. West Bladen junior Alina Chavez claimed the visitors first point of the set with a leap above the net.

Midway senior Emma Lockamy responded with a kill a few moments later to push the score to 5-1. West Bladen was able to respond with a point from Trinity Meares but their opponents refused to break and went right back at them. Freshman Ella Clark sent over an ace to extend the Lady Raiders lead to 7-2.

West Bladen were lagging behind their opponents but were able to put a slight run together with five unanswered points to slash the host lead to 15-11. Midway sophomore Gracyn Hall ended the cold streak for the host with a kill to swing momentum back into her team’s favor. Moran followed it up and smashed two straight kills to extend the Lady Raiders cushion to 18-11.

West Bladen senior Maddie Walters sent over the visitors’ final point of the evening before their opponents took full control of the game. Sam Carter and Moran sealed the Lady Raider’s victory with three straight kills to secure their team’s second win in conference play.

The Lady Knights have moved to an overall record of 6-8 and are now 1-1 in SAC 6 conference play. Their next game will be this Thursday against the St. Pauls’ Bulldogs on their home floor.

MONDAY RESULT 09/18:

West Bladen def. Lakewood 3-0

STAT LEADER: SR Kiera Lewis – 33 att, 13 K, 3 SP, 1 BS