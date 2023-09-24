BLADENBORO— The St. Pauls’ Bulldogs defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 3-2 victory on Thursday night in a SAC 6 Conference match-up. The Bulldogs came back from a 2-1 deficit to win two straight sets to secure their fourth straight win in a row and their third win in conference.

The Bulldogs were the victors of the first set with a score of 25-20, while the Lady Knights regrouped to take the next two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-21. Both teams traded blows in the fourth set but the visitors were able to survive to fight another set by a score of 25-23.

St. Pauls’ took the fifth set at 15-10 to take the win as they moved to an overall record of 9-3 and they’re currently tied with Midway for the top spot in SAC 6. West Bladen senior Kiera Lewis led her team with 30 attacks, 10 kills, 9 service points, and two blocks despite the loss. Her teammate, senior Maddie Walters finished with 18 attacks, 13 kills, 9 service points, two blocks and three digs.

The Lady Knights moved to an overall record of 6-9 and they have a 1-2 record in conference play to take the third spot in the standings. West Bladen’s next game will be against Fairmont at home this Tuesday.