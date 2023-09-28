1. Is the book of Malachi (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. What color is the great throne on which God sits while passing final judgment? Gold, Silver, Purple, White

3. In II Timothy 3, all scripture is given by the _______ of God. Blessing, Reproof, Willingness, Inspiration

4. According to Paul, who pretends as an angel of light? The unholy, Satan, Herod, The wicked

5. Which epistle warns against patronizing prostitutes? Luke, Romans, 1 Corinthians, Philippians

6. “What” of the spirit is the word of God? Sword, Praise, Love, Lamp

ANSWERS: 1. Old, 2. White, 3. Inspiration, 4. Satan, 5. 1 Corinthians, 6. Sword