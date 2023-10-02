LAKE WACCAMAW — The East Columbus Gators swept the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 3-0 victory on Thursday night. The Gators defended their home floor with a strong showing against their conference opponents. They won the first set by a score of 25-19, the second set concluded at 25-10, and they solidified the match with a 25-14 victory in the third set.

East Columbus have now moved to third place in the Waccamaw Conference standing with a record of 4-3 as they trail behind the leaders of Whiteville(6-1) and South Columbus(8-0). East Bladen sits in the sixth place spot after Thursday’s loss as they are now 2-6 with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Lady Eagles will look to bounce back when they take on the Pender Patriots at home Tuesday for a Waccamaw Conference clash.