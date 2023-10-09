WEST BLADEN

BLADENBORO-The Midway Lady Raiders swept the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 3-0 victory in a SAC 6 clash on Thursday. Midway took the first set by a score of 25-19,then they capitalized on an early lead in the second set to take the set 25-18 and closed the match out in the third set by a score of 25-11. Midway were led by sophomore Kaedyn Moran with 29 attacks, 13 kills and three set points to help seal the victory. Senior Morgan Williams got three service points to fall and was a crucial component in the away team’s third set rout of their opponents

West Bladen senior Trinity Meares led her team with 23 attacks, three kills and three service points. Her teammate Kiera Lewis had five kills and eight attacks in the Lady Knights third loss in conference this season. Lewis was most active in front of the net in the second set and Jenna McLean got a few kills in the second set as well.

The Lady Raiders are now a perfect 7-0 in conference play with four more games remaining on their schedule.The St. Pauls’ Bulldogs are chasing behind them in second place with a 2-1 record in conference play. West Bladen stays in third place with a 4-3 record in conference match-ups and they’ll face another tough challenge on the road against St. Pauls’ on Tuesday as the regular season comes down to the wire.

EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN-The Heide Trask Lady Titans defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 3-1 victory in a Waccamaw Conference clash. Trask took the first set by a score of 25-10 before East Bladen returned the favor by a score of 25-21 in the second set. The Lady Titans put their foot on the gas in the next two sets to defeat their opponents by a score of 25-11 in the third set and they killed the game off in the fourth set by a score of 25-9.

Trask is now tied with East Columbus for the third spot in the conference standings with a record of 5-4. South Columbus stays atop of the standings with a perfect 10-0 record after another great week on the court. East Bladen have now moved to 2-8 in conference play and have moved to an overall record of 4-14. The Lady Eagles will host East Columbus this Tuesday and Whiteville this Thursday for their final two games of the season.