BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Gomorrah (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From Matthew 24:35, “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my _____ shall not.” Life, Children, Love, Words

3. To what type person did Saul seek relief when an evil spirit tormented him? Harpist, Sorceress, Madman, Soldier

4. What two weapons did David use to kill Goliath? Spear/Rock, Sword/Mallet, Sling/Stone, Ax/Knife

5. The grain of what seed did Jesus liken to the kingdom of heaven? Mustard, Barley, Apple, Corn

6. What daughter of Leah was defiled by Shechem? Bathsheba, Dinah, Elisabeth, Anna

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Words, 3) Harpist, 4) Sling/Stone, 5) Mustard, 6) Dinah

