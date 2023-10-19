1. Is the book of Acts (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. What companion of Paul was commended for his holy scripture knowledge since childhood? Timothy, Linus, Trophimus, Jude

3. From 1 John 4:8, “He that loveth not knowest not God; for God is _____.” Honor, Love, Everlasting, Comfort

4. What king unwittingly signed a decree causing Daniel to be thrown into the lions’ den? Elah, Jabin, Darius, Agag

5. Because Moses was standing on holy ground, what did God tell him to remove? Cloak, Hat, Shoes, Armor

6. In Judges 16, who said, “Let me die with the Philistines”? Samson, Micah, Delilah, Manoah

ANSWERS: 1) New, 2) Timothy, 3) Love, 4) Darius, 5) Shoes, 6) Samson

“Test Your Bible Knowledge,” a book with 1,206 multiple-choice questions by columnist Wilson Casey, is available in stores and online.