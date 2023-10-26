BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Abaddon (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From Matthew 12, when an evil spirit returns to a person, how many companions does it bring? 2, 3, 7, 16

3. In which book’s 22:18 does it state, “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live”? Exodus, Numbers, Isaiah, Hebrews

4. The mark of the beast number (666) is found in which chapter of Revelation? 1, 7, 11, 13

5. From 1 Samuel 16, which king of Israel was tormented by an evil spirit? Solomon, David, Elah, Saul

6. Who called the city of Nineveh the mistress of witchcraft? Ahab, Nahum, Lucifer, Peter

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) 7, 3) Exodus, 4) 13:18, 5) Saul, 6) Nahum

