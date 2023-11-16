WEST BLADEN BOYS BASKETBALL

BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Knights tip-off their ‘23-24 season this Friday against South Brunswick in a non-conference match-up. The Knights come into their season opener with much of last season’s team still intact and they carry winning experience with them into the new year. Head Coach Travis Pait and the Knights grew up in front of everyone’s eyes last season to secure the Southeastern regular-season conference championship in a two-way tie with East Bladen.

They improved an overall record of 12-14 in the ‘21-22 season to go-on and finish last season with a winning record of 18-8 with one of the youngest teams in the conference. The Knights played without fear throughout the year and they got big wins against East Bladen, St. Pauls and Red Springs. Teams may have overlooked them last season but the Knights will go into this season as the favorites in the SAC 6 Conference as schools around them rebuild their lineups to make-up for their losses.

Coach Pait only lost one player from last seasons starting five and will start the season with the same explosive backcourt that gave them a lot of success in the year prior. Junior guard Hezekiah Adams and sophomore guard Jackson Pait were big time players for the Knights as they were named to the All-Conference team. They’ll continue to be important cogs in the machine with their ability to create their own shot or find an open man with the assist.

Junior center Chase Willams also made last season’s All-Conference team and he proved to be another key player for the Knights with his rebounding ability down low. The combination of Williams athletic ability with his size and length makes him a juggernaut in the painted area.

West Bladen will take on an experienced South Brunswick team in their season opener this Friday. The Cougars finished last season with an overall record of 6-18 and they missed the NCHSAA 3A State Playoffs. Their team was composed of mostly juniors and sophomores last season so they’ll be entering the new season battle-tested.

The Knights will tip-off at 7:30 pm in the newly named Ken F. Cross Gymnasium to start their long season ahead.

WEST BLADEN GIRL’S BASKETBALL

BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Lady Knights will tip-off their season against the South Brunswick Lady Cougars in their season opener this Friday in a non-conference match-up. The Lady Knights finished last season with an overall record of 8-14 and they finished seventh in the Southeastern Conference standings. West Bladen got the bulk of their wins last season from their non-conference schedule and went on a 8-1 run at the beginning of the year. Last season’s struggles are behind them and now they can start anew by opening up against an evenly matched opponent.

The Lady Cougars finished last season with an overall record of 1-20 and they finished at the bottom of the standings in their conference. The Lady Knights may have lost their leading scorer but they have experienced players returning this season in the form of senior guard Kiera Lewis, senior guard Megan Pait, and senior forward Brooke Singletary.

The Lady Knights will start the new season with tip-off at 6 pm after the boys JV game at 4:30 pm.