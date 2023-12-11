TABOR CITY—The West Bladen Knights defeated the South Columbus Stallions for a 70-44 victory on Thursday night in a non-conference match-up. The Knights had four players in double-digit scoring figures to steamroll their opponents away from home–junior center Chase Williams finished with 18 points, junior guard Hezekiah Adams finished with 15 points, sophomore forward Tylik McCall finished with 13, and sophomore guard Jackson Pait finished with 13 points.

The Knights started the first half on fire with some easy looks in front of the basket as they jumped ahead to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter. Williams dominated down low in the next quarter, while McCall and Pait lit their opponents up from the outside with three three-points shots between the two. Adams helped pile on the lead in the third quarter with a three-pointer and a couple of shots at the rim to extend the cushion even more.

South Columbus were led by freshmen Khalil Morgan with 21 points to lead all scorers in the game and he made the majority of his team’s shots down the stretch. West Bladen freshmen Kendall Lessane drained some crucial buckets off the bench to help preserve the Knights lead and he finished with six points. The Knights never trailed and finished the game with a team shooting percentage of 48 percent from the field.

West Bladen now have moved to an overall record of 4-1 and they’ll hit the road once more to take on Whiteville for their next game this Friday.

OTHER RESULTS WACCAMAW/SAC 6:

St. Pauls(3-2) 68, Fayetteville Christian(4-5) 30

Fairmont(5-1) 91, Northside-Jacksonville(0-7) 58

Midway(4-2) 48, Lakewood(1-1) 41

Laney(6-0) 70, Pender(0-3) 40