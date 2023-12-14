ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen seniors Molly Evans and Karly Ross have been selected for the 2023 Waccamaw All-Conference Team for volleyball this season. Evans’ led the Lady Eagles with 60 assists on the year, while smashing 13 aces, seven kills and seven digs. Ross showed her defensive capabilities throughout the season as she finished with 28 digs and she had 29 assists to go along with three kills on the attacking side of the game.

The South Columbus Lady Stallions were crowned this season Waccamaw Champions after going 11-1 in conference play and finishing the year with an overall record of 19-3. Senior Laura Richardson was the catalyst for the Lady Stallions success this season and she was awarded “Player of the Year” for her achievements on the floor. She was the top attacking threat in the conference with 106 aces, 215 kills, 336 assists, and she finished the season with 143 digs. South Columbus Head Coach David Marlow was named “The Coach of Year” for his team’s stellar year in the Waccamaw.

South Columbus had five other names included in the All-Conference team–junior Carmen Buck, senior Rhea Lee, senior Jada McDowell, senior Jordan Tuberville, and senior Emily Worley. The Whiteville Lady Wolfpack finished conference play with a 10-2 record for a second place finish in the standings and they’ve named three girls to the All-Conference team–junior Serenity Harvey, junior Charleigh Hewett, senior Emily Williams.

The East Columbus Lady Gators had one of the most athletic teams in the conference as they rounded out the year with an 8-4 record to finish third in the standings. East Columbus’ All-Conference representatives are sophomore Malia Graham, senior Destiney Mitchell and senior Serenity Shufford. Heide Trask was represented by senior Chloe Barnhill, sophomore Jaylen Reece-Murray, and sophomore Sophie Williamson.

Pender are represented by senior Grace Bordeaux and senior Alina Pate for their All-Conference selections. West Columbus are represented by senior Jayliene Franklin and senior Kennedy Scott.