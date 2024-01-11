1. The main Christmas story is paraphrased from what two New Testament books (KJV)? Mark/John, Acts/Romans, Matthew/Luke, Jude/Revelation 2. Who visited Jesus on the night of His birth and found Mary, Joseph and the babe lying in a manger? Innkeeper, Shepherds, Herod, Magi

3. Where was the young child when the Magi came to visit Him to present gifts? Manger, Under the stars, House, Temple

4. How many times does the word “Christmas” appear in the Bible (KJV)? Zero, 1, 2, 7

5. Who was King of Judaea at the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem? Solomon, Herod, Balak, Belshazzar

6. What animals were present at Jesus’ birth? Lions and bears, Sheep and goats, Cows and donkeys, No mention of animals

ANSWERS: 1) Matthew/Luke, 2) Shepherds, 3) House, 4) Zero, 5) Herod, 6) No mention of animals (in Bible)

“Test Your Bible Knowledge,” a book with 1,206 multiple-choice questions by columnist Wilson Casey, is available in stores and online.