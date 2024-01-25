BIBLE TRIVIA
1. Is the book of Haggai (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. What does Paul urge Christians to be of God, as found in Ephesians 5:1? Lovers, Believers, Followers, Worshipers
3. From Proverbs 3, we are not to lean on our own …? Riches, Understanding, Friends, Pity
4. In 2 Chronicles, what godly priest had a wife named Jehosheba? Jehoiada, Felix, Demetrius, Jeremiah
5. What is the middle chapter of the Old Testament (KJV)? 2 Chronicles 3, Job 29, Psalms 34, Isaiah 41
6. On which day did God make Adam and Eve? Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth
ANSWERS: 1) Old, 2) Followers, 3) Understanding, 4) Jehoiada, 5) Job 29, 6) Sixth.